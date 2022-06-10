"It would be hurtful to many Hoosiers..." U.S. Senate pauses discussions on metro area definition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The U.S. Senate has agreed to halt any immediate changes to the definition of a metro area.
Currently, the United States Office of Management and Budget defines a Metropolitan Statistical Area as a core area with a substantial population. Additionally, these areas have a high level of economic and social integration with other communities. To qualify, cities must have over 50,000 residents.
The department established these qualifications in 1949 with only slight changes made over the years. But, last year, the Office of Management and Budget proposed doubling the population requirement to 100,000.
The proposed change upset several lawmakers, including U.S. Senator Todd Young.
"Changing this definition without consultation with those who would be impacted," he said. "Would be unwise and frankly it would be hurtful to so many Hoosiers."
According to the U.S, Census, close to 400 cities are considered an MSA. The proposed changes would knock off about 140 of those cities, including Terre Haute.
Right now, the city receives multiple benefits under its Metro designation.
"There's several sources that every year," Mayor Duke Bennett said. "We get a certain amount of dollars based on our population because we are over that 50,000 number and any changes to that system would affect those funding sources."
The city uses these funds for the transit system, construction of roads and sewers, and the development of housing. Losing the metropolitan status could affect more than just city operations.
"Medicare and Medicaid dollars that come to the community are based on population," Bennett said. "So, our local hospitals and providers could be affected by this without any question. The pool would be smaller so you would get less reimbursement."
In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Senate agreed that a federal report on MSAs must be written in the next three years. Any changes to the definition must include a four to six-month period of public comment. This pause makes current MSA leaders, like Bennett, happy.
"I thank those in D.C. that have helped all of us here in Indiana and all across the United States," he said. "That said "Hey! Let's slow down here. Let's think this through and figure out how we do what's best."