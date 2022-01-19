"It would be an amazing accomplishment..." New bill could implement lifesaving program across the state

Indianapolis (WTHI)- A new bill authored by a state representative could save the lives of many.
Lilly's Friends is a local organization that works to bring awareness to Project Lifesaver, a program that works to cut down on the time to track a lost individual. The group also works to raise funds for families who could benefit from the program.
Erin Kearns, the group's publicist, said she immediately saw how this project could save lives if people knew about it.
"It would be a big benefit for those who have cognitive disorders," She said. "You would be able to track them instantly."
Project Lifesaver is meant for individuals who have a tendency to wander off. These individuals wear a band that talks to receivers in emergency centers. Law enforcement can then use radio frequency to track the individuals wearing the bands.
After years of spreading awareness, Kearns said the group has reached a new milestone.
"We have finally made it to the point," she said. "It is now being brought to our state representatives and state senators' attention."
One of those state representatives is Tonya Pfaff. She is the author of bill 1236, a bill mandating Project Lifesaver must be implemented in every county in Indiana. Pfaff said it's important this bill is passed.
"When someone you love is missing," she said. "We need to react as quick as possible. To me, it just doesn't make sense that someone can go across a county line and not be found."
The bill has yet to be officially added to the House calendar this year. But, Pfaff said this is a great piece of legislation.
"This is such an important topic," she said. "We need to make it happen and if it doesn't go this year, then I'll push for it next year."
While the future of the bill isn't clear, it has Kearns and her team excited about what's to come. She said it would mean so much to see Project Lifesaver across the state.
"It would be an amazing accomplishment to know that through all these years of what we did," she said. "And how many people it will help."
For more information on House Bill 1236, click here.