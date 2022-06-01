'It will give you an idea of what you're dealing with,' - new online tool helps parents evaluate their child's mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The past couple of weeks have been a troubling time for many families. Especially, for parents trying to explain to their children what happened on that Tuesday in late May in Uvalde, Texas.
Robin Danek is a Terre Haute mother of two young girls. A 6-year-old named Evangeline, and a 10-year-old named Violet.
She tells News 10, that it is always important for her to prioritize her girl's mental health. Especially, right now.
"We have a lot of one-on-one time. Especially, at bedtime. That's kind of when I check on them to make sure they are okay. We'll talk about a variety of things. If something is going on at home, or anything that I pick up on at school," Danek said.
News 10 spoke with Missy Burton, a Clinical Supervisor for Child Services at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.
She says there is a free online tool that parents can use to help their children maintain good mental health.
"Online screenings are something that a parent can take on behalf of their children, or that youth can take for themselves," Burton said.
The questions cover a range of topics:
- different moods,
- certain behaviors,
- and changes in sleeping patterns.
The results give parents an idea of what resources the child may need if any.
"There would be a guide to help them reach out to Hamilton Center to have someone specifically to talk to about those particular issues," Burton said.
Danek makes it a point to sit down with her girls and have in-depth conversations about what they are feeling or going through.
She says this is just another tool she and other parents can utilize to help gauge what their children may need.
"There's a lack of child psychologists and the wait time is really long, so if you were to have questions as a parent, that would be a great tool to use because it will give an idea of what you're dealing with," Danek said.
The screening results can also communicate that your child may not need anything at the moment.
Here, you can access the free screenings.