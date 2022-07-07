"It will be the largest of its kind in the world" - Several big investments are coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several multi-million dollar projects will be underway in Terre Haute soon. This includes the much anticipated arrival of Boulder Industries.
This comes after months of discussion and debate from city leaders. But after a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, Boulder industries will officially make its presence known here in the Wabash Valley.
Boulder Industries will take up operations at Pyrolex, a former company that went bankrupt. It's located at 4150 E. Steelton Avenue.
They take old tires and turn them into black carbon alternatives. This helps prevent tires from ending up in landfills and in turn making viable resources.
The 10-year personal property tax abatement that was approved at Thursday's meeting will allow the company to begin operations immediately.
This $78 million dollar project has two phases and will bring at least 60 well-paying jobs to the community. But the unanimous approval did not come without setbacks.
The discussion to bring this out-of-state company to the community has been going on since the beginning of the year. And Thursday, the CEO and founder of the $880 million dollar company came to listen to the community and hear any concerns.
One of the concerns involved not using local contractors, which he says is now a top priority in this investment.
The hope is this new facility will make a positive impact for people across the world.
"The ideal is this [Terre Haute facility] will be the largest facility of recovered tires in the world," Tony Wibbeler, the CEO and founder of Boulder Industries, said. "This will be a monumental facility. We have one right now currently in full operation for three years, but this one, even just phase one, will be the largest of its kind in the world by a pretty large margin. Terre Haute will be at the epicenter of something pretty special."
City leaders also discussed several other big topics at Thursday's council meeting, including bringing more housing and other services to the community.
The first resolution involved a rezoning request to bring a new retail, church, and private school to the area. This is located on Eerie Canal Road. The request received unanimous approval by the council.
A second rezoning resolution saw another unanimous vote by the council. This will allow for a new 4-story complex, specifically for affordable senior housing. That is at the old Heritage Landing Complex at 901 North 25th Street in Terre Haute. The plan is to have 64 units including 24 one bedroom and 40 two bedroom units.
Finally, the rezoning request to turn the old Terre Haute Police Department into an apartment complex officially received full approval by the city council. There will be 111 studio units. Work should get underway there soon.