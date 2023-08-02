"It will be much like Christmas..." Linton-Stockton covering the costs of school supplies

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI)-With the first day of school just a few days away, last-minute school shopping will not be on the to-do list of those in the Linton-Stockton school corporation.
This year, the school corporation will be taking on the costs of essential school supplies. Superintendent Kathy Goad said it's all in an effort to make things easier for parents.
"Those too have gone up," she said about the supplies. "The expectation of what we need in our classrooms have increased over the years."
Goad said it's all thanks to state funding that they can remove this burden from families.
Linton-Stockton received state dollars to help with curriculum and technology upgrades. Goad said this has allowed the district to use funding from the state's new textbook fee initiative pay for the supplies. She said everything students need will be waiting for them on their desks on the first day of school.
"They will receive those supplies," she said. "It will be much like Christmas seeing what's there and preparing for the new school year."
Goad also said classrooms will be replenished with supplies throughout the year, so students should have the supplies they need year-round.
It should put everyone on the same footing when the school year begins.
Goad said hopefully this will also allow students to try other extracurriculars they wouldn't be able to do due to financial reasons. It should also save teachers some money, as well. Goad said the average teacher will spend about $1,000 of their own money to keep their classrooms stocked with supplies. Now, that concern should go away this school year.
Less concerns should mean less stress.
"This is one of those things that will continue to help our students and staff relax," she said. "So, they can come to school for the purpose of learning."