"It went back to Winter" Local farmers deal with weather rollercoaster amid planting season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Planting season can be a hectic time for farmers, especially when the weather doesn't cooperate.
Farmers have been dealing with constant temperature changes and threats of rain.
With that in mind, one local farmer says despite some hiccups along the way, his planting season is still ahead of schedule.
Ed Shew is a local farmer from Clinton.
He farms in Vermillion and Vigo counties.
He says for farmers to plant, the ground needs to be between 50 and 55 degrees to get started.
"We did get started, and then the weather kind of changed. It went back to winter, and ground temperatures lost about 20 degrees," Shew said.
Fortunately for Shew, that, on top of some hiccups with equipment, only cost him a couple of days.
He says regardless, the weather has been all over the place.
"Right now, the weather's really been bouncing around. I mean, we go from 80 degrees one day to 25 the next. That's kind of difficult," Shew said.
Shew says he's about one third of the way done planting for the Spring.
That puts him ahead of schedule, despite chances for rain in the coming days.
"We're looking pretty good as far as how far we've gotten. I think we're actually a little bit ahead of what we normally would be," Shew said.
Shew says even a little rain wouldn't be the end of the world because the ground needs moisture for the crops to grow.
He says if the weather cooperates and the ground temperatures stay above that 50 mark, things will all work out come harvest.
"We're about as hopeful as we always are. You always go into it pretty optimistic, or at least we do. I think we've got a pretty fair chance. Things are going in nicely," Shew said.
Shew hopes to have his crops planted by the middle of May.
He says it will take about two weeks of good weather to get his farm where it needs to be.