"It was traumatizing" Son, step-brother of victims in 34-year-old cold case still wants answers

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 34 years ago, a 16-year-old and her stepfather were murdered in Brazil, Indiana.
Decades later, their family is still asking for answers.
Shane Mustard is Tonya Pickett's stepbrother.
Tonya was just 16 when she came home from a school dance and later that night, she and her stepdad, Ricky Mustard, were shot and killed.
Shane says nearly 34 years later, he's hoping justice is served.
A cold, rainy November night in 1988 changed a young Shane Mustard's life forever.
His father and step-sister were both shot and killed in their home.
"When it happened I was 13, I mean, it was traumatizing, it would be traumatizing for anybody, especially at a young age. Now, I mean, it's still traumatizing, but I mean, it's just, we would like some type of closure," Mustard said.
News 10 first covered the double murder right after it happened.
Nearly 34 years later, the case remains cold.
Indiana State Police say they're still working around the clock to bring the killer to justice.
"We are still investigating. You may do a crime and it may take a while for a conviction to occur, but we're going to find you eventually," said Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames.
Ames says state police want to bring the families the closure they want.
He says your tips can go a long way, and they've received tips as recently as last week.
"Someone out there in the public knows exactly what occurred that evening. And we ask the public that if you know something, please say something to us," he said.
Mustard says each year that goes by, he's reminded of the night his family members were taken from him.
He says it's something he's going to have tough conversations about for quite some time.
"I've got a grandbaby now, and she's going to grow up without having her great-grandfather. Once she gets older I'm sure there's going to be questions and that's where we're going to have to be able to explain to her," Mustard said.
If you have any tips about the case, contact the Indiana State Police at 1-800-742-0717.