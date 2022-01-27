"It was nice because it didn't eat up your sick days" Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker launches initiative to get teachers vaccinated

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A new plan from Illinois governor J.B Pritzker could give full-vaccinated public school employees paid time off.
This would happen if they or their children test positive, have to quarantine or are contact-traced.
This initiative could go into effect for this school year.
Paris 95 school officials tell News 10 school officials used to get this time off regardless of vaccination status.
Now, this might not be the case.
They say there are both pros and cons with this proposed initiative.
Governor J.B. Pritzker says he hopes it will encourage more teachers to get vaccinated.
Emily Vaughn is a kindergarten teacher in Paris District 95 Schools and the president of the Association of Paris Teachers Union.
She says this paid time off was allowed at the start of the pandemic.
It is something she said was beneficial to teachers.
"It was nice because it didn't eat up your sick days or personal days and, you know, since everything's sort of out of our control," said Vaughn.
Dr. Jeremy Larson is the superintendent of Paris 95 schools and he says there are positive and negative takeaways from the initiative.
One positive is, it keeps teachers from taking unpaid days off, which he says has happened before.
"It's really a double-edged sword. So, there are certainly teachers that are exposed and support personnel on a regular basis that need time off," said Larson.
He says this paid time off does pose challenges, like pitting the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated and the possibility of using the system in ways it was not meant to be used.
"It also becomes a situation where some individuals may end up abusing their administrative time off when we're already in a teacher shortage," said Larson.
This was a concern of Illinois regional superintendent of education eleven Kyle Thompson.
He said in a statement to News 10, "We (educational leaders) have been waiting in limbo for a few months now to see how the governor and general assembly plan to proceed with this. While it passed overwhelmingly in both houses of the IL general assembly, this would leave employers in a real tough spot. I also see it as something that could potentially be abused given the fact that we are already facing a workforce shortage in our schools."
Dr. Larson says he does not have too many concerns with this in Paris 95 schools and Vaughn says as a teacher, it can create more problems to be out of the classroom, so she is not worried about the system being misused.
"Just looking at where I work and the people I work with, I don't really see abuse. Anyone that's a teacher would much rather be in their classroom," said Vaughn.
Superintendent Larson also told us the concern with substitute teacher shortages would impact Paris 95 Schools.
He says right now there are around 15 teachers out of school.
That is down from about 25 last week.
He says they already do not have enough subs and cannot afford to lose more teachers.