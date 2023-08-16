"It was instant, I can't describe how fast it happened." Maui wildfire survivor with local ties tells his story

(WTHI) - In the Wabash Valley, people with loved ones in Maui, Hawaii, feel the impact of the catastrophic wildfires over 4,000 miles away.
The devastation had the greatest impact in the historic town of Lahaina in western Maui.
Bryce Bezy lives just outside of Lahaina. He considers himself lucky to have made it out alive.
He followed evacuation protocols when the fires quickly spread and watched it all unfold.
"In a matter of hours, that town was ravaged. In 12 hours, it was gone. When I say total devastation, I don't mean that lightly," said Bryce.
Bryce has lived in Maui for about 20 years. He lost many of his belongings. As the days progressed, Bryce lost loved ones, too.
"Right now, we're talking about who didn't make it, and we're understanding the gravity of life and not property," said Bryce.
Bryce's mother, Lisa Bezy, had to watch the ruinous wildfires that erupted from thousands of miles away in Sullivan, Indiana.
"He was able to get a text out to me, and it said, 'safe, total chaos.' Then we didn't hear from him for more than 24 hours," said Lisa Bezy.
During that time, Lisa felt helpless and confused.
"At 11:30 the next night, I got in bed, and I just asked God to give me a sign, just give me a sign. Just 15 minutes later, my phone was ringing, and it was Bryce," said Lisa Bezy.
In the wake of the rumble and devastation, the aloha spirit has been laid-out as people from all over are still recovering.
"That display of people helping people. We saw it immediately among ourselves. Then as soon as we were able to step away from that disaster zone, we started seeing it from everywhere else," said Bryce.
The only thing the Bezy family is left with is memories of their time back in Maui, appreciating the nature of the beautiful island. Now those treasured places are gone.
"All those people were neighbors and those families and those places... Breaks your heart, breaks your heart," said Bryce.
Bryce shared he is grateful for all the support Hawaii has received, as it will surely take years to recover.