"It was good when they built it". City of Bicknell looking to build new city hall

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - For 84 years, Bicknell City Hall has called the corner of Second and Washington Street home.
According to Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook, it was the first permanent home for the city government.
Now, Mayor Estabrook and other city leaders are in the planning stages of building a new City Hall.
"We feel like a new city hall is another step forward in investing in ourselves so we can have others invest in us."
The building certainly shows its age through cracked brick, peeling paint, and plumbing issues.
News 10 asked Mayor Estabrook why the city is wanting a new facility instead of remodeling the current one.
"Remodeling the current city hall would not solve the issues that we have that a new building will solve. This one is two stories and we need to be on one floor for purposes of ADA compliance."
Wiring was another issue that Estabrook talked about while giving a tour of City Hall on Monday.
Estabrook says he is looking at several different options for funding including American Rescue Plan Act funds, working with the Indiana Bond Bank, and applying for grants.
"We've seen various cost estimates. We will spend at least one million dollars. It could be more than that depending on if we have to acquire a site and what the cost of construction labor and materials are at that time."
Mayor Estabrook and city council members will be meeting to go over possible locations and floor plans.
"Discussion of location is next. We've got a couple of places we've considered but we've not gotten real serious about that yet."
Depending on when a location and money are secured, construction could begin as early as next spring.