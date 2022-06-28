"It was difficult to watch" Terre Haute resident recalls filming national viral video in Yellowstone National Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the 10,000 visitors ordered to leave Yellowstone National Park because of flooding is from right here in Terre Haute.
He took videos of the flooding on his family vacation that went viral on a national stage.
In the video, you will see a house fallen into the Yellowstone River.
Parker Manning, who took the video said still can't believe what he saw.
"It's just very surreal seeing it tip over, fall in the water, float downstream, really, what looked like a boat," Manning said.
Seeing the problems caused by the flooding brought back some bad memories for Manning.
"It was difficult to watch as well because we had also been through the flood in Vigo County in 2008, so we knew what kind of damage the water could do," he said.
Manning says even with a dying cell phone in his hand, he was able to capture the frightening moment.
"I was in the right place a the right time, took the video, it was at a decent angle, and I'm typically not the best when it comes to taking pictures or videos, and had no idea what I was getting into," he said.
Manning and his family evacuated the park after staying an extra day.
Despite the extreme flooding, he says it will be a vacation he'll always remember.
"It's all about being together as a family, making memories, which we definitely did. And those three days in Gardner, definitely something that nobody's going to forget in our family," Manning said.
Manning says now he and his family are just glad to be home.