"It was a brutal process" Next Step Foundation granted rezoning, will build two facilities instead of one

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek, and Mississinewa River. .Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for the Tippecanoe and the lower Wabash. Another system early next week could lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by late this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to 13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Thursday /11:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EST Thursday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&