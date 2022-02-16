"It was a brutal process" Next Step Foundation granted rezoning, will build two facilities instead of one

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details about the approved rezoning that is allowing the Next Step Foundation to expand.
You may remember that Next Step is a recovery community located in the historic Farringtons Grove neighborhood in Terre Haute.
Now, changes to the original expansion are planned in the coming months.
You may remember a 20-person dormlike building right beside the Next Step building was the original plan.
That was when rezoning was approved.
Instead, it will be a single-story 4,000 square foot building.
Now, there will be a second building that is on the lot right here across from Next Step.
We are told this old vacant house will be torn down and a new addition to Next Step will be added, along with the smaller building.
Next Step says it plans to make expansion changes to compromise with neighbors in the Farringtons Grove community.
Dana Simons is the executive director of Next Step.
She says she is frustrated with the fight it took to get the rezoning approved.
"It was a brutal process. It didn't have to be this difficult. We were hoping that our neighbors would work with us, that we would work together, that we would come up with something that would be helpful for both of us," said Simons.
Simons says the three-hour discussion in the Feb. 11 city council meeting was difficult, not only for her but for many of those she serves.
One of those people is Beth Littlejohn.
She battled addiction for over 35 years.
Littlejohn says the most difficult part of the fight was the stigma from the public.
"The stigma is real. I have a hard time looking in the mirror. Hearing everybody else talk about how, you know, they don't want it in their backyard," said Littlejohn.
Now that the vote has been finalized by the city council, work will begin soon.
Simons says as soon as it was approved, they are given six months to have their facilities in place.
With the struggles of rezoning in mind, she says they are getting right to work.
"We will be moving very rapidly to get this building in. We are not going through this rezoning battle ever again," said Simons.
While things are in the works, Simons says one thing they will have in mind is preserving the historic nature of Farringtons Grove.
"Of course, we'll be very conscious about the fact that we're in a historic district. We are very conscious of that, as we've shown by the way we've taken such attention by how we've restored our properties," said Simons.
As far as the Farringtons Grove Historic District Board's response, last month they said in a statement they were unanimously against this rezoning.
News 10 reached out to the board for comment after the rezoning passed, and have not heard back yet.
Next Step will also be having its grand opening of the Recovery Café in just over a week.
It will take place on Feb. 25.
They are inviting you out to their location at 1400 S. 6th Street in Terre Haute.
Next Step hopes to show you the cafe, or help you become a member or volunteer.
The event will take place from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.