"It tore me apart..." Community working to find new home for food pantry

POLAND, Ind. (WTHI)- A community is gathering together to save a local food pantry.
For over 60 years, the Cunot Food Pantry has called the Cunot Community Center home. But, a few weeks ago the pantry was asked to move out leaving the pantry without a home. Director Mable Capps said the loss of the location is hard for her.
"It tore me a part," Capps said. "I'm still having problems because I know there are people that need this help and I'm not allowed to help them right now."
When it was open, the food pantry fed over 200 local families. The community understands the importance of the pantry and is now coming together to make sure it finds a new location.
Cataract Lake Grocery is hosting its 2nd annual benefit for the pantry. The event will include a barbecue challenge, vendors, and live music. All proceeds will go towards the pantry finding a new home.
Many of those organizing the event said they saw the benefits of the food pantry first hand. This includes event coordinator David Box.
"Five years ago," he said. "Our daughter who was a track star at Cloverdale Elementary developed Osteosarcoma. It took a heavy financial burden on us, and we had to use whatever resources we had in our community which turned out to be the food pantry."
With the pantry being just one of several local food pantries closing, Capps said it was important now more than ever for the pantry to reopen.
"We want them to come in," she said. "And get what they need for their families and their kids or their neighbors or whoever that needs this."
For more information on the Cunot Food Pantry, click here.