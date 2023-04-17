"It should be here for another 130 years" Melcher bridge in Parke County to get repaired, road opened by this time next year

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A closed-down bridge in Parke County may have caused you to take a detour at some point.
Now, Parke County commissioners have figured out a way to preserve the historic bridge on Strawberry Road and get it open again.
Parke County commissioners have been working on a plan for about a year now to re-open the Melcher Bridge.
A plan is now in place to re-open the bridge and maintain its historic value.
Parke County commissioners have been working with engineers for a while to find a plan to re-open the Melcher Bridge.
Commissioners president Jim Meece says the sandstone that it was built on is wearing away.
"It's like having a table with four legs, and you need four good spots to put each leg. This place has three good legs and there's no safe place now for that arch to set," Meece said.
Meece says that's why commissioners decided to work on the bridge and close it before anyone got hurt.
He says he and other county leaders were adamant about doing this because of safety concerns.
"We had to close the bridge just for safety prospects, because if someone drove across that and that last little bit of sandstone holding up that one leg failed, not only would the bridge go down but whoever is in the car or vehicle going across would go down as well," Meece said.
If you look under the bridge right now, you'll see some sandstone and concrete holding it up.
Meece says the next step in this project is putting a concrete wall underneath to make the bridge sturdier than ever.
"If you get under it now and look at it you can really see where the damage is and really understand why it's such a dangerous thing the way it sits. But, it will be dangerous no more once we get done with it. It should be here for another 130 years," Meece said.
The work can begin after a bid is agreed upon and the Department of Natural Resources gives the county a permit.
That part of the process could take four to five months.
Meece says if the weather cooperates, the bridge should be open again by this time next year.