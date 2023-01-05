"It really is your restart." College partnership helps more students receive degrees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Two local higher education institutions are working together to provide more access to education.
Daisha Myrick is in her first year at Indiana State University. After trying to get a degree earlier, she felt like her invitation to Pathway to Blue was a sign.
"This is God telling you," she said. "You need to go back to school."
Pathway to Blue comes from a partnership between Indiana State and Ivy Tech College in Terre Haute. Staff with the program describe it as a structured support group for students in need of assistance.
Students take Ivy Tech classes on ISU's campus for the first year, stay on campus and receive extra guidance and support from both schools.
Sade Walker, the program's director said its purpose is to gradually enter into the world of higher education.
"It's a good opportunity for students to ease into college," she said. "And make that transition from high school to college in a seamless manner."
Walker said support comes in the form of student groups, access to tutoring, and check-ins from staff.
Potential participants are invited to the program after they apply to Indiana State University.
After three cohorts have passed through the program, Walker said she is seeing different types of growth in each student.
"You see that growth and maturity in students throughout the program," she said. "That carries on to how they operate here at Indiana State once they are sophomores."
While Myrick still has some time left in the program, Myrick said it's making all the difference in her college experience.
"This really is your restart," Myrick said. "It really does make a difference."
