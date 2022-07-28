"It ought to be shared." New Clay County nature preserve opens in honor of retired professor

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is working with a group to preserve the land he has studied for decades.
John Whitaker Jr. is a retired Indiana State University professor. He has spent decades studying various plants and animals. In 1976, he was on the hunt for a new space to research. That's when he was introduced to what is now called the John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve in Clay County.
"I wanted something with water, some buildings, and a lot of woods," Whitaker said.
While Whitaker knew this land was the perfect fit, he also knew he wanted the property protected from tree harvesters long after he was gone. He soon contacted the Ouabache Land Conservancy.
"We help landowners that would like to protect their property," Marty Jones, a member of the group, said. "There is an enormous amount of people who really do. They get attached to their property. They want to see it preserved well after they're gone."
The conservancy serves six counties in West Central Indiana. Whitaker Woods is its first property in West Central Indiana and the group is excited to have helped in making Whitaker's dream come true.
"This has been John's dream to protect this property," Jones said. "We started a few years ago and here we are today."
The conservancy plans to add some trail markers along the path, but it is now open to the public. Whitaker's years-long dream is finally a reality.
"It's such a beautiful area," Whitaker said. "It ought to be shared."
