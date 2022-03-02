"It might seem like oh this is picture-perfect" Beauty queens talk about mental health in the beauty industry

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the East Fork
White River from Rivervale downstream, White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Moderate flooding remains on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. All three
rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is
expected to last until March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon to 11.2 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It might seem like oh this is picture-perfect" Beauty queens talk about mental health in the beauty industry

  • Updated
  • 0
Miss Ebony Pageant 2021

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mental health is being talked about a lot across the nation - and right here in the Wabash Valley.

In the past month, officials say two black beauty queens died in similar ways, both falling from high-rise buildings. This brings up the conversation of mental health in the beauty industry.

"It hurts my soul so much to see this happening in the pageant community and black community," says Adebisi Hamzat the Miss Ebony Scholarship organization president.

Ayana Johnson is the 1st runner-up in the Miss Ebony 2021 pageant that takes place at ISU. She says competing in pageants can be stressful, especially as a black woman.

"When people tell you how you should be as a black woman all the time, and with that you lose this sense of self of who you really are and there's a part of you that's never truly fulfilled."

Johnson says she's struggled with her mental health before, and she wants to make sure women know that this topic is okay to talk about.

"Yes I have a crown yes I have a sash it might seem like oh this is picture-perfect but behind the scenes, you have to make sure that is taken care of too."

Miss Ebony 2021 Keianna Poole says there are signs you can look out for if somebody is suffering mentally. Like them wanting to be isolated from their loved ones.

"Honestly I would have to say it's in the eyes we can smile right here and our eyes will be sad so definitely take the time to really look at people and discern what they are actually going through."

If you or anyone you know needs help, you can contact the national suicide prevention lifeline. That's 800-273-8255.

