"It might seem like oh this is picture-perfect" Beauty queens talk about mental health in the beauty industry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mental health is being talked about a lot across the nation - and right here in the Wabash Valley.
In the past month, officials say two black beauty queens died similarly, both falling from high-rise buildings. This brings up the conversation of mental health in the beauty industry.
"It hurts my soul so much to see this happening in the pageant community and black community," says Adebisi Hamzat, the Miss Ebony Scholarship Organization President.
Ayana Johnson is the 1st runner-up in the Miss Ebony 2021 pageant at ISU. She says competing in pageants can be stressful, especially as a black woman.
"When people tell you how you should be as a black woman all the time, and with that, you lose this sense of self of who you really are, and there's a part of you that's never truly fulfilled," Johnson said.
Johnson says she's struggled with her mental health before, and she wants to make sure women know that this topic is okay to talk about.
"Yes, I have a crown. Yes, I have a sash. It might seem like, oh, this is picture-perfect, but behind the scenes, you have to make sure that is taken care of too," Johnson said.
Miss Ebony 2021 Keianna Poole says there are signs you can look out for if somebody is suffering mentally. These signs include them wanting to be isolated from their loved ones.
"Honestly, I would have to say it's in the eyes we can smile right here, and our eyes will be sad, so definitely take the time to really look at people and discern what they are actually going through," Poole said.
If you or anyone you know needs help, you can contact the national suicide prevention lifeline. That's 800-273-8255.