"It means the world to me to help these animals" - How one local animal shelter is handling an overcrowding problem

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society is just one of many local animal shelters experiencing an overcrowding problem. Just in the last week, the shelter received 40 new animals. Now they are looking for homes for more than 120 dogs and cats during the busy holiday season.
"We are having a tough time," Tamara Perkinson, the general manager at the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society, said. "Just the extra number of animals just makes it that much more difficult to manage."
Perkinson says the holidays are a busy time for the shelter, but even potentially more so after the holidays, when many of these furry friends get returned.
"Everyone wants that cute little puppy that goes under the Christmas tree, and they don't realize puppies chew, and puppies are puppies," she said. "You have to house train them. It's not just a commitment for the time over Christmas break, it's a commitment for 15 years."
She says they see 25% more animals returned just after the holidays than any other time of the year. They say this is because some people don't realize how much of a financial and emotional commitment it is to own a dog or cat.
But in the end, she is hoping more people can step up and take on this commitment to help, so animals like, Nica and her friends can be adopted too.
"It means the world to me to help these animals," Perkinson said. "I feel like they're the lost souls of the world that need someone to speak up for them."
If you are looking to help these animals, here is what you can do! The humane society is still looking for volunteers and donations heading into the new year. You can give them a call at (765)-492-3540.