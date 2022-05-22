'It means recognition for our family,' - George Ward's family holds educational presentation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over at Fairbanks Park, residents gathered to remember a man who was lynched in the Wabash Valley more than a century ago.
George Ward was a black man who was brutally beaten and lynched in 1901.
Now, community members are paying tribute to him through a historical marker.
On Sunday, there was a special presentation about the monument.
Ward's great grand-daughter, Jacqueline Stewart, was in attendance.
She says it is extremely important to pass down generational history because it helps history from repeating itself.
"It means recognition of our family. It means recognition of George Ward. It means recognition of the injustices that were committed, and not just to him, but to other people around Indiana," Ward's great granddaughter Jacqueline Stewart said.
Stewart also talked about what they are doing to further develop the George Ward monument in the future.
She says they will keep us updated.