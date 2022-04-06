"It means a lot" Shakamak High School to connect solar farm to Duke Energy power grid

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley School is upgrading its energy source to save a big chunk of money.
A solar farm at Shakamak High School is going to save the school over $1 million in the next 12 years.
That is guaranteed money after it connects to the Duke Energy power grid on Saturday.
Once the wire that runs from the solar farm, between a couple of buildings and connects to Shakamak High School gets turned on, the savings begin.
Shakamak superintendent Jeff Gambill says the annual savings will help keep more money going towards education.
Now, less money meant for education will be spent on standard school operations.
"We're a smaller corporation, so $75,000 a year for a larger corporation may not seem like much, but for us, it means a lot," Gambill said.
Gambill said he is ready to begin the savings and go green.
"We're real excited about it, but there's more benefits to it besides just the savings in our operations fund," Gambill said.
That will include school curriculum and possible career opportunities for students.
Veregy, the company that is working with Shakamak to install the solar panels is providing lessons for students to learn about solar energy.
Gambill said that could also give students opportunities that could set them up for long-term success.
"Green energy is going to be a growing field going forward, and I think it provides an opportunity for our students to learn about that and learn about careers in solar energy," Gambill said.
While some schools may have had bumps in the road along the way, Gambill feels some modifications to solar farms have helped clear up some issues.
"A lot of schools have tried it, but it's gotten fine-tuned now to where schools can afford it and put it in and the savings are there and guaranteed," Gambill said.
School leaders say Shakamak is one of the first schools in the area to take advantage of a project like this one.