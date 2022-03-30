"It kills my heart." Local fundraiser aims to help Ukrainian refugees during Russian invasion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local artist is helping Ukrainian refugees through an online art gallery.
You may remember Nick Telezyn. Telezyn is a Terre Haute man who has family in Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine is something all too real for Telezyn.
He has family there and says he worries about them constantly.
To support people like Telezyn, one of his friends, Becky Hochhalter is raising money to help families like his.
As air raid sirens sound and explosions happen all over Ukraine, Telezyn feels a world of grief.
He was born in the United States, lives in Terre Haute, but has family in Ukraine.
Telezyn said he fears for his loved ones every day and believes the war was completely unnecessary.
"It's kind of scary that one person can decide that, 'hey, we're just going to send 75% of our military into Ukraine and start bombing the hell out of it,'" Telezyn said.
During the last several weeks of the war, Telezyn has felt pain for those stuck in the middle of the invasion.
"It kills my heart. Sometimes I'll just be sitting at home, and I'll start crying because I'll see something on tv or read something," Telezyn said.
To help him and others who may be in his position, Telezyn's friend, Becky Hochhalter is starting a fundraiser.
She said while they may not make millions of dollars, they can at least chip in and make a difference.
"It really means a lot to me to do something to help so that you don't feel helpless," Hochhalter said.
Telezyn said while Hochhalter runs the fundraiser, he hopes people find room in their hearts to donate.
He told News 10 his feelings are similar to others who may be going through grief.
"I think people in the Wabash Valley can relate to that pain because they have their own family, their own friends, and don't wish any ill will on them at all," Telezyn said.
The fundraiser is set to launch on Friday.
To donate,or follow along with the online art gallery, click here.