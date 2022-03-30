"It kills my heart." Local fundraiser aims to help Ukrainian refugees during Russian invasion

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton.  Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon.  Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.2 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"It kills my heart." Local fundraiser aims to help Ukrainian refugees during Russian invasion

  • Updated
  • 0
Facebook Page

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local artist is helping Ukrainian refugees through an online art gallery.

You may remember Nick Telezyn. Telezyn is a Terre Haute man who has family in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is something all too real for Telezyn.

He has family there and says he worries about them constantly.

To support people like Telezyn, one of his friends, Becky Hochhalter is raising money to help families like his.

As air raid sirens sound and explosions happen all over Ukraine, Telezyn feels a world of grief.

He was born in the United States, lives in Terre Haute, but has family in Ukraine.

Telezyn said he fears for his loved ones every day and believes the war was completely unnecessary.

"It's kind of scary that one person can decide that, 'hey, we're just going to send 75% of our military into Ukraine and start bombing the hell out of it,'" Telezyn said.

During the last several weeks of the war, Telezyn has felt pain for those stuck in the middle of the invasion.

"It kills my heart. Sometimes I'll just be sitting at home, and I'll start crying because I'll see something on tv or read something," Telezyn said.

To help him and others who may be in his position, Telezyn's friend, Becky Hochhalter is starting a fundraiser.

She said while they may not make millions of dollars, they can at least chip in and make a difference.

"It really means a lot to me to do something to help so that you don't feel helpless," Hochhalter said.

Telezyn said while Hochhalter runs the fundraiser, he hopes people find room in their hearts to donate.

He told News 10 his feelings are similar to others who may be going through grief.

"I think people in the Wabash Valley can relate to that pain because they have their own family, their own friends, and don't wish any ill will on them at all," Telezyn said.

The fundraiser is set to launch on Friday.

To donate,or follow along with the online art gallery, click here.

