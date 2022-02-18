"It keeps our businesses in Indiana" Federal fund program aims to help small businesses

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many small businesses have been hit hard over the past few years. They've needed help staying open. A workshop held today talked about money people could potentially receive to help their business strive!
Today at Rose-Hulman, three organizations teamed up to help state businesses compete for funds from federal programs!
Indiana PTAC, IN-3, and NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge are helping small businesses compete for funds.
These businesses will offer guidance to small businesses. This includes how to tap into the federal small business innovation research and small business technology transfer programs.
"It keeps our businesses in Indiana, it keeps our businesses growing in Indiana, it keeps our students in Indiana, and so again it's important to the state of Indiana because we want to continue to have our economy grow and expand," says Chris Jeffers the state director of Indiana PTAC.
Small business owners were in attendance to learn more about these opportunities.
Thomas Foulkes is a small business owner who was able to receive some assistance a few years ago.
Foulkes is a Rose-Hulman alum and received federal funding to help his business.
"That's why I came back here to start my business two years ago. Funding from the department of energy has really enabled me to go from my dad's garage where I started into the real world."
People in attendance were also able to step up and ask questions... as well as network with others.
"I think Indiana is on the cutting edge and that's what I'm glad to hear about understanding how new businesses can enter into the SBIR/STTR space," says Sai Naik the CEO of Mavin.
Jeffers says people could receive thousands of dollars but the first step is applying!
"I hope that they leave this meeting saying not that they're scared or that it's a lot of work because it is but there's so many free resources available to you to help you through this process."
