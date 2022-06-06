"It keeps his legacy alive." Local Elvis impersonator wants to continue performing despite possible ban

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Elvis impersonator wants to continue performing to pay tribute to "The King of Rock."
Elvis wardrobes are often worn by Elvis Presley impersonators like Bruce Borders, but, if impersonators get banned, he may not be able to wear these for very long.
You may know him as the Indiana House District 45 Representative.
But, Bruce Borders is also an Elvis impersonator.
He says he has performed over 5,000 shows. Performers like him could be at risk of losing the ability to do so.
The licensing company that controls Elvis's name and image is calling for Elvis-themed ceremonies to end.
Borders says shows in Vegas are mostly the ones in jeopardy.
But, there are concerns about more widespread implications.
Borders feels they are doing this because of an Elvis movie being released soon.
However, he feels the impersonations honor Elvis.
"Quite frankly it definitely benefits his legacy, it keeps his legacy alive. The old saying is, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," Borders said.
Borders believes that if Elvis were alive today, he would encourage performers to follow in his footsteps.
"I think Elvis himself would have said, 'no, let this go on.' In fact, he was known at times when he was in las vegas performing, when he himself wasn't on stage, he would go and see other impersonators' shows occasionally," Borders said.
With the possibility of Elvis-themed shows and weddings hanging in the balance, Borders says fans will likely push back if impersonators are unable to perform.
"I think they're going to catch flak from a lot of Elvis fans that are like, 'no no no no no', Elvis is an American icon," Borders said.
Borders is hopeful that they continue allowing impersonations so that he continues doing what he does.