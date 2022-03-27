"It just takes one person to step forward," - Foster parents needed in the local area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a continual demand for foster parents throughout the nation. Now one local nonprofit is looking for your help!
The Villages of Indiana is one of the state's largest welfare nonprofit child welfare agencies. They say throughout the state, nearly 15,000 foster children are looking for a loving home. Dozens of those children are right here in the Wabash Valley.
The Villages Terre Haute location says opening your hearts and homes to children in need will truly change their lives for the better.
"For our children its really important that they have healing and that healing starts with foster care," Kathy Stagg, the Clinical Director, said. "It just takes one person to step forward to help one child. People may say, 'I cant save everyone,' and 'I can't help everyone,' but that is okay. We are looking for one person to help one child. But if you can help more than one child, if you have room in your home to take in siblings, we'd love that as well because we would like to keep our siblings together."
If you want to learn more about fostering, the Villages of Indiana is hosting free virtual foster parent educational sessions this spring.
Tuesday, April 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
To register, click here. You can also register and learn more information by calling (812) 238-8700.