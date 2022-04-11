"It just remains to be seen whether we actually get it fixed this time." Locals react to road issues reoccurring

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - You may remember, flooding caused Fox Run Lane in Marshall, Illinois, to wash out years ago. It's located just north of the Marshall Golf Club.
In order to fix the road, the city had to drain the course's pond. Workers built several temporary roads so the dam and road could be fixed. But now, problems are beginning to pop up once again.
This issue has been going on for many years now. Residents say they're getting tired of their road constantly having troubles.
News 10 talked to several residents that live around Fox Lane Road. They say this has been a long-time problem with only short-term solutions.
The Mayor of the city of Marshall, John Hasten, said this problem has been going on since the early 2,000s.
"The dam has some subsidence, and the road began to slide a little bit. The city at that time simply patched over the top, added more asphalt chip and seal and kept doing that year after year. It has not stopped the subsidence."
This has caused community members to wonder what's happening and wanting a permanent fix.
"This is a case of gross misrepresentation, negligence, and incompetency," Marshall alderman Warren LeFever said.
News 10 also talked to Brad Parker. He has lived in Marshall since 1980.
Parker said he hopes this will be taken care of and be safe for travelers.
"The new administration they've been very good at keeping us up to date on plans, and I think this time they actually have a plan to fix it once and for all. We're very appreciative of the city for that. It just remains to be seen whether we actually get it fixed this time."
The patches on the road you see on Fox Lane Road are a temporary fix. The Mayor says a solution is coming that should solve this for the long term.
"What we intend to do at this point is to dig down, remove the material that shouldn't be there, and make a firm roadbed that shouldn't have any more problems, Mayor Hasten said.