"It just makes the jail a lot safer" Parke County jail gets new upgrades

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County jail is seeing some renovations that are aimed at keeping people safe.
The old area of the fence surrounding the Parke County jail is being expanded.
The new section of the fencing expands outwards from the jail, leaving more space in case the jail needs to be evacuated.
It also will be more effective at keeping people from trying to get in contact with inmates.
Another purpose will be to prevent inmates from escaping.
While this has not been a problem in the past, Parke County jail commander Ed Roach says the new fencing was a must.
"It just makes the jail a lot safer from someone thinking about trying to escape a window, breaking the bars and the window out," Roach said.
Roach said this has happened before, but fortunately, nothing major became of it.
Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole says in the jail's 24 years of existence since moving from downtown, this project was years in the making.
"It's something that's definitely needed, like I said, ours was long overdue, but, definitely happy to have it now. Fortunately, we haven't had a need to use one," Cole said.
Fence construction wrapped up Wednesday, at no cost to the taxpayers.
80% was covered by a grant, the other 20% from commissary money.