"It is very emotional to fly in this airplane" World War II plane that led D-Day invasion comes to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 80 years ago, the United States stormed the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day, during World War II.
One of the planes that led that mission is now here in Terre Haute, but it's only here for a few days.
This was one of the lead planes on D-Day.
Now, you can take a flight on this plane and be an eye in the sky without leaving the Wabash Valley.
From now until Thursday, when you walk out by the runway of the Terre Haute Regional Airport, you'll see a few historic WWII planes.
Mitch Mitchell is the safety officer of the commemorative air force.
He took News 10 up in the plane for a flight around Terre Haute.
He says it's important to appreciate the history of planes like these.
"It's very emotional to fly in this airplane, to sit there and think about what these young kids went through," Mitchell said.
He says this plane and the soldiers that flew it went through a lot of scary moments during D-Day.
"Just think of those young kids, 18-19 years old. They're going to jump out of this airplane, it's dark, they're being bounced around, they're being shot at," Mitchell said.
Mitchell says the soldiers the stakes of D-Day and this flight were about as high as they could be.
The "That's all brother" phrase on the nose of the plane was symbolic to send a message to Adolph Hitler.
"To realize the sacrifice and what must've been going through their mind as they were jumping out of this airplane and riding all the way to France for two hours thinking about what was going to happen," Mitchell said.
Ultimately, Mitchell says the mission was successful, and less than a year later, the war was over.
"This was the beginning of the end, so to speak, as I think Winston Churchill once said," Mitchell said.
Mitchell says he hopes you and your family get a chance to fly in this plane for yourselves.
You can take a tour of the planes through Thursday.
Tour times are from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm at the airport.