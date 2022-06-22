'It is the critical time' Climate activists urge action as study shows more Americans experiencing extreme weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent study from The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that more Americans are experiencing the effects of climate change.
A nationwide poll says 78% of people say they've been personally affected by extreme weather events.
The environmental protection agency says rising temperatures can cause this.
That comes as 2016 and 2020 were the two hottest years on record.
As more Americans believe they are experiencing extreme weather that could be related to climate change, local advocates are urging action.
Ahan Bhattacharyya is the co-founder of the Earthlings climate activist group, which has a climate action partnership with the city of Terre Haute.
He says if people do not act now, it may be too late.
"Right now it is the critical time because if you see any of the trends it's up up up and only more from here," Bhattacharyya said.
Dr. Alonzo Plough is the vice president and chief science officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation at Princeton.
He says rising temperatures can impact your body.
"The effect of climate change on health is now. It's not in the future. It's not about polar bears and melting ice caps, though it is a bit. But, it's more immediate," Plough said.
These impacts are something Bhattacharyya is advocating to help slow down.
He hopes to eventually curb carbon emissions and bring laws to Terre Haute that help accomplish that goal.
He says we owe it to generations ahead of us.
"We always have to think about the future. I mean, we can do whatever we want to the world right now, but then what happens to our kids, grandkids and along those lines?" Bhattacharyya said.
He says on a local level, he and the Earthlings are trying to bring the number of people aware of the issue up and the temperatures back down.