 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in
blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

"It is still very slick out there" - Officials are still urging you to delay your holiday travel plans

  • Updated
  • 0
Roads

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather is continuing to impact holiday travel across the Wabash Valley.

Dangerously cold temperatures, icy roads, and blowing snow is making traveling home for the holidays difficult for many families.

The rain and snow has already passed through the area but the Indiana Department of Transportation is still cautioning drivers to stay off the roads.

Crews are working around the clock to keep the roads safe, but with these dangerously cold temperatures, it is difficult to melt the ice and snow. 

They say this is because the salt they use to de-ice the roads becomes less effective when temperatures fall below a certain level. This means there may be more slick spots on the roads.

Additionally, heading into the overnight hours, there will be high wind gusts causing snow to blow around reducing visibility.

If you can hold off on your holiday travel plans a little bit longer, officials recommend you do so to keep you and your family safe.

"It is still very slick out there," Megan DeLucenay with the Indiana Department of Transportation said. "There is a lot of ice on the roads and it may look like there's not, but that is black ice. That is the danger of driving on these roads in low temperatures. The freezing and re-freezing is something we are battling. It's still hazardous to go out and if you can postpone your plans, I would suggest doing so."

Road conditions are expected to improve heading into the latter part of Saturday and into Sunday.

You can see current road conditions and get real time travel updates by clicking here or go to the Traffic Wise App.

Recommended for you