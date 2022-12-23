"It is still very slick out there" - Officials are still urging you to delay your holiday travel plans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather is continuing to impact holiday travel across the Wabash Valley.
Dangerously cold temperatures, icy roads, and blowing snow is making traveling home for the holidays difficult for many families.
The rain and snow has already passed through the area but the Indiana Department of Transportation is still cautioning drivers to stay off the roads.
Crews are working around the clock to keep the roads safe, but with these dangerously cold temperatures, it is difficult to melt the ice and snow.
They say this is because the salt they use to de-ice the roads becomes less effective when temperatures fall below a certain level. This means there may be more slick spots on the roads.
Additionally, heading into the overnight hours, there will be high wind gusts causing snow to blow around reducing visibility.
If you can hold off on your holiday travel plans a little bit longer, officials recommend you do so to keep you and your family safe.
"It is still very slick out there," Megan DeLucenay with the Indiana Department of Transportation said. "There is a lot of ice on the roads and it may look like there's not, but that is black ice. That is the danger of driving on these roads in low temperatures. The freezing and re-freezing is something we are battling. It's still hazardous to go out and if you can postpone your plans, I would suggest doing so."
Road conditions are expected to improve heading into the latter part of Saturday and into Sunday.
You can see current road conditions and get real time travel updates by clicking here or go to the Traffic Wise App.