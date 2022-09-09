"It is really going to make a difference." Local teen creates website to raise awareness about drug addiction

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- One Brazil student has spent years studying and researching how to help those with drug addictions. Now, she's putting that knowledge to good use.
Kelynn Stallard attends Northview High School in Brazil. For years, she's had an interest in psychology and a desire to help others. Specifically, those who are struggling with addiction. Her enthusiasm grew two years ago.
"I found this podcast," she said. "It was called Last Day and it was all about the opioid crisis. Not the most uplifting thing to listen to while doing your math assignments, but it really got me thinking we are handling substance abuse disorder completely wrong."
Fast forward to today and Stallard is putting this knowledge and passion to good use through her high school DECA project.
DECA is a business club where students can develop skills to help their communities. Stallard is competing in the hospitality and tourism category with her project called Brighter Horizons.
"Basically, what we're doing is we're trying to break the stigma," Stallard said. "My website is a hub for resources for a multitude of different things someone could be going through and I'm also doing a lot of Narcan training."
While DECA is a competition, winning isn't at the forefront of Stalllard's mind. She's more interested in changing her hometown of Brazil.
"Rural communities especially are more impacted by addiction than other communities," she said. "Because no one ever gives them attention for it. So, I hope this brings attention to it, especially my hometown."
Stallard plans to head to IUPUI next fall to pursue a degree in social work. She's not entirely sure if she wants to focus on addictions, but she does know she wants to continue to help people.
She also knows her project will change lives.
"Get involved with this project," Stallard said. "Whether you think it's going to make a difference or not because it is. It is really going to make a difference."
You can visit Brighter Horizons here.