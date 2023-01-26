It is Passenger Safety Awareness Week - here's what advocates want you to know

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Every year, the last week of January is recognized as Passenger Safety Awareness Week.
Activists say passengers can play a vital role in stopping unsafe and distracted driving.
The most recent data from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration show an increase in fatal car crashes. More than 42,000 people were killed in 2021.
Advocates say it's important for passengers to feel empowered to speak up when they feel unsafe.
"You can put your hand on theirs and say 'hey, I love you, and I love me, and I want to stay alive, and the best way to do that is for you to focus on your driving," Candance Lightner, the founder and CEO of We Save Lives said.
Lightner says if the driver is impaired avoid getting in the car in the first place.