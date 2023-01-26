 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds Friday...

A tight pressure gradient within a deepening surface low pressure
across the Great Lakes will lead to gusty winds Friday. The main
timing for gusty winds will be between late morning through early
evening Friday. Southerly winds between 15 to 20 mph around
daybreak will increase and begin gusting to 35 mph by midday.
Winds will continue to be gusting to 35 mph through the evening
hours but turning southwesterly. Shortly after sunset Friday winds
will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

It is Passenger Safety Awareness Week - here's what advocates want you to know

  • Updated
  • 0

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Every year, the last week of January is recognized as Passenger Safety Awareness Week.

Activists say passengers can play a vital role in stopping unsafe and distracted driving.

The most recent data from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration show an increase in fatal car crashes. More than 42,000 people were killed in 2021.

Advocates say it's important for passengers to feel empowered to speak up when they feel unsafe.

"You can put your hand on theirs and say 'hey, I love you, and I love me, and I want to stay alive, and the best way to do that is for you to focus on your driving," Candance Lightner, the founder and CEO of We Save Lives said.

Lightner says if the driver is impaired avoid getting in the car in the first place.

Recommended for you