'It is not fair if they are stuck in a room this tiny' - VCSC addresses overcrowding issue in one special needs classroom

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A packed special needs classroom at Farrington Grove Elementary School is undergoing changes. It comes after complaints made by one local parent at a public forum mid November.
Though, the corporation says it is unrelated.
Erin Withers is a mom to two non-verbal autistic children. Both of them attend Farrington Grove Elementary School in Terre Haute. She first found out about this overcrowding issue back in October.
She tells News 10 that there are 15 special needs students, one certified teacher, five aides and one nurse in a 736 square foot room.
In November, she confronted the school board with her concerns at a public meeting.
"It is supposed to be a fair education. It is not fair if they are stuck in a room that is tiny," concerned parent Erin Withers said.
The following week the corporation took action to bring some relief to the situation. Though, the corporation says it took this action on its own and not because of Withers complaint.
Teresa Stuckey, Executive Director of Elementary Education, says they have provided extra space for the students and faculty. She also says they are actively searching for another licensed teacher.
"Even if we need to hire a licensed elementary education teacher and work towards that special education license later -- we are actively seeking everyday. Everyday we are reaching out," VCSC Executive Director of Elementary Education Teresa Stuckey said.
Withers says this is a good first step. However, she feels the corporation needs to tell parents when there are developments like this moving forward.