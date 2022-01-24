It is National School Choice Week - here's what that means for your child

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Governor Holcomb designated January 23 to January 29 as Indiana School Choice Week.
This week is dedicated to community building, sharing student successes, and putting children first. The goal is to let parents know they have a choice on deciding where to send their kids to school.
The President of National School Choice Week, Andrew Campanella, says this week is important to bring awareness to the options of different schools.
"Moms and dads are able to find learning environments that meet their kids needs, talents, challenges, and interests" says Campanella.
He says parents are experts with knowing what their kid needs. He encourages parents to schedule school tours, ask questions, and list out options.
"Kids are not one size fits all. what might be a great school for one student just not be a great fit for the kid next door" he shares.
Parents worried about the affordability of certain schools can look into different opportunities. School choice includes programs such as a scholarship program and a tax relief through a state deduction for private school expenses.
The principal of Cornerstone Christian Academy, Catherine Dowers, encourages parents to explore their options even though the price of tuition for some schools may worry them.
"I wanna give hope if you feel like you may not be able to afford it because we do have ways we can work with you to make it doable. It doesn't have to be just because it's a private school it will cost me an arm and a leg"
she says it's small class size focus on faith, and meeting a child's needs individually is what attracts parents" says Dowers.
Click here to find what programs you can qualify for to help you afford sending your child to a specific school.