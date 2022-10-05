"It is capable." Rose-Hulman students celebrate heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- September 15 to October 15th is Hispanic Heritage Month. Many are using this month to diversify different fields.
Danna Carreno and Michael Martinez are students at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Both are passionate about the field of engineering, but also their Hispanic culture.
"Both of my parents immigrated from Mexico to Austin," Martinez said. "So, I have a lot of family that does live around Austin and Texas, but I also have a lot of family that lives in Mexico. There would be a lot of times where I would go back to Mexico and visit my family. So, I've always felt really connected to them."
Carreno had a similar experience growing up.
"My father," Carreno said. "He was an immigrant from Mexico, so I was very much raised with Mexican culture around me."
But, a recent survey finds only 8% of working engineers are of Hispanic background. This small amount of representation has affected Carreno.
"As a freshman," she said. "It did give me that imposter syndrome of maybe I'm not in the right place or maybe I don't fit in."
She and Martinez are trying to change that through the school's Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. The society connects Hispanic students to build a sense of community. Members also mentor younger students to pursue engineering and make the field a more diverse place.
"It is capable," she said. "You are capable of being an engineer because I think it's not only Hispanics but as well as females who are told no."
But, both students know they and other Hispanic students have a place in engineering. They believe their heritage provides a new perspective to the field of engineering. They hope that someday diversity will not be a concern.
"[Hopefully], it gets to the point where you're just a person in engineering," Martinez said. "Because you have an equal number of all races and ethnicities working in the field."