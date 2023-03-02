"It is a scary intersection" More safety upgrades coming to state road 63, state road 234 in Vermillion County

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Since the year 2000, there have been ten fatal car crashes at the intersection of State Road 234 and 63 in Cayuga.
The death of a teenager has sparked a lot of discussion from community members and state leaders.
Now, more safety changes are on the way to that deadly intersection.
Those upgrades could help save lives, like Cameron Cheuvront's.
On May 11, 2022, Cameron Cheuvront was killed as he was trying to turn onto State Road 63 from State Road 234.
Police say a semi was blocking his view of an oncoming bus.
After his death, there was a huge outpouring of support from the community.
Many people demanded change.
The Indiana Department of Transportation started to upgrade things for safety.
The speed limit in the intersection was reduced.
Indiana State Police also increased patrols in that area.
More changes are coming to that dangerous intersection.
Lower speed limits and led signage are just two changes that have come to the intersection of State Road 63 and State Road 234.
Vermillion County leaders are saying that while they appreciate the changes, they'd still like to see more done.
Even county leaders like RJ Dunavan avoid driving through the intersection if they can.
Dunavan says he and the community are hoping there are no more deadly crashes here, like the one that killed 16-year-old Cameron Cheuvront in May.
"There hasn't been any crashes recently, knock on some wood somewhere that there hasn't been any, but we are hopeful that things get better. It is a scary intersection, and we just don't want to see any more tragedies there," Dunavan said.
Since that crash, Dunavan has been asking the Indiana Department of Transportation to make more changes.
LED signs have been added on 63, and LED stop signs on 234.
The speed limit has also been brought down to 45.
Now, INDOT will be making turn lanes longer and adding an intersection conflict warning system to alert drivers of oncoming traffic.
Dunavan says he still wants more done.
"This ICWS is a big upgrade. Ultimately, I am still an advocate for a stop light, or a four-way stop, but I will take anything I can get to mitigate crashes and hopefully not have another tragic accident like we had last year," Dunavan said.
INDOT says, right now, they have no plans of doing this.
"It does not meet the requirements for a signal. We don't want to put a signal in when it's not needed, because it can create a different type of crash. It just kind of shifts where traffic crashes," Megan DeLucenay, the public relations director for INDOT's Crawfordsville district said.
Dunavan says he's thankful for the changes that have come.
He says the changes are well overdue.
"I'm appreciative of that. I'm upset that it took 20 years to get it, but I am grateful that they are getting it done now," Dunavan said.
Dunavan is encouraging people in the area to contact INDOT about 63 and 234 and make their voices heard on what changes they'd like to see.
To do that, click here.