"It is a scary intersection" More safety upgrades coming to state road 63, state road 234 in Vermillion County

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue well into
next week. Precipitation tonight through Friday night is expected to
range from around 1.50 to over 2.50 inches across most of central
Indiana. If higher rainfall amounts are seen with this system, the
development of some moderate flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 10...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 10.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM EST Thursday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9
feet on Sunday.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CST Thursday /3:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CST Thursday /3:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9
feet Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST FRIDAY THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Central and southern portions of Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM EST Friday through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will be occasionally strong
throughout the period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"It is a scary intersection" More safety upgrades coming to state road 63, state road 234 in Vermillion County

  • Updated
  • 0
63 & 234

63 and 234 Update 6 pm

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Since the year 2000, there have been ten fatal car crashes at the intersection of State Road 234 and 63 in Cayuga.

The death of a teenager has sparked a lot of discussion from community members and state leaders.

Now, more safety changes are on the way to that deadly intersection.

Those upgrades could help save lives, like Cameron Cheuvront's.

On May 11, 2022, Cameron Cheuvront was killed as he was trying to turn onto State Road 63 from State Road 234.

Police say a semi was blocking his view of an oncoming bus.

After his death, there was a huge outpouring of support from the community.

Many people demanded change.

The Indiana Department of Transportation started to upgrade things for safety.

The speed limit in the intersection was reduced.

63 & 234 Update 5 pm

Indiana State Police also increased patrols in that area.

More changes are coming to that dangerous intersection.

Lower speed limits and led signage are just two changes that have come to the intersection of State Road 63 and State Road 234.

Vermillion County leaders are saying that while they appreciate the changes, they'd still like to see more done.

Even county leaders like RJ Dunavan avoid driving through the intersection if they can.

Dunavan says he and the community are hoping there are no more deadly crashes here, like the one that killed 16-year-old Cameron Cheuvront in May.

"There hasn't been any crashes recently, knock on some wood somewhere that there hasn't been any, but we are hopeful that things get better. It is a scary intersection, and we just don't want to see any more tragedies there," Dunavan said.

Since that crash, Dunavan has been asking the Indiana Department of Transportation to make more changes.

LED signs have been added on 63, and LED stop signs on 234.

The speed limit has also been brought down to 45.

Now, INDOT will be making turn lanes longer and adding an intersection conflict warning system to alert drivers of oncoming traffic.

Dunavan says he still wants more done.

"This ICWS is a big upgrade. Ultimately, I am still an advocate for a stop light, or a four-way stop, but I will take anything I can get to mitigate crashes and hopefully not have another tragic accident like we had last year," Dunavan said.

INDOT says, right now, they have no plans of doing this.

"It does not meet the requirements for a signal. We don't want to put a signal in when it's not needed, because it can create a different type of crash. It just kind of shifts where traffic crashes," Megan DeLucenay, the public relations director for INDOT's Crawfordsville district said.

Dunavan says he's thankful for the changes that have come.

He says the changes are well overdue.

"I'm appreciative of that. I'm upset that it took 20 years to get it, but I am grateful that they are getting it done now," Dunavan said.

Dunavan is encouraging people in the area to contact INDOT about 63 and 234 and make their voices heard on what changes they'd like to see.

To do that, click here.

