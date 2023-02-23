"It is a hazard" Humphreys Park will get safety, convenience updates from the city and INDOT

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A city park in Linton is getting some new upgrades.
The park has been renovating drainage to reduce flooding.
It'll also get a safety upgrade.
The city of Linton and the Indiana Department of Transportation are teaming up to make Humphreys Park safer and more enjoyable.
Jim Davis lives in Greene County and goes on walks every day at Humphreys Park, rain or shine.
"It's very enjoyable. Just getting out in the sunshine. I even walk when it's super cold out, just to be outside," Davis said.
Getting to the park can be risky.
Not only does the park flood a lot, but small culverts have led to concern about the 1100 West and A Street Northeast intersection.
It runs by the park, and mayor John Wilkes says it's an area for concern.
"We haven't really had a lot of accidents there, but when you look at it, you'll wonder why. It's something that needs to be fixed and needs to be done," Wilkes said.
Wilkes says the city is working with INDOT to make these culverts bigger, and the intersection safer.
He says if this doesn't happen, people who use the park each day could be at risk.
"It is a hazard, and it could really be a serious situation if someone got down in there, so it'll address that," Wilkes said.
Davis says he hasn't run into issues at the intersection yet but understands where the mayor is coming from.
He says he's glad the city and INDOT are working ahead to prevent any possible accidents by the park.
"It'll be important. It's nice when you pull out of the gas station if you can get out. Especially, the problem is crossing the highway. This is one of the busiest highways in the state," Davis said.
Some other recent projects have also slowed down flooding at the park.
With each problem getting fixed, Davis feels the city is taking good care of his favorite place to walk.
"I think it's a nice park the way it is. I mean, probably everything they do is helping it out, but I think it's probably one of the better parks around," Davis said.
The project should be underway by next year.