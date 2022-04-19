"It has had a lot" Terre Haute Humane Society deals with inflation, needs your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As inflation impacts many industries around the country, animal shelters are no exception.

Inflation is impacting almost everything.

At the Terre Haute Humane Society, food, medical supplies and even gasoline have been just some of the items impacted.

Staff at the shelter say they are doing their best to offset the cost of inflation.

The last few months have had the Terre Haute Humane Society on a tighter budget.

Its assistant manager, Jennifer Ewing, says inflation has had a sizable impact on the shelter.

"It has had a lot. We are doing very well at keeping it, but it has had quite a bit," Ewing said.

Rising costs on top of being a nonprofit is what Terre Haute Humane Society executive director Charles Brown says has made budgeting even more difficult.

He says that is because they are dealing with rising prices and depending heavily on donations.

"As a nonprofit, we kind of live on a fixed income in a lot of ways. And it does make it challenging to raise funds," Brown said.

Brown said the shelter is running at full-capacity with around 230 animals.

He says each animal costs about $100 to prepare for adoption.

With several important products like vaccines, worming medication and microchips rising in cost, he says he's felt the impact almost everywhere.

"We've seen really all of our line item products kind of explode past what we normally see," Brown said.

Staff at the shelter say this is why they need your help.

All of their dogs and cats need volunteers like you to help keep operations money.

"Volunteers are great, especially during a time of need like this. It takes quite a bit of load off employees, especially when we have volunteers that are willing to come in and do so," Ewing said.

If you are interested in helping volunteer or donating, click here or call 812-232-0293.