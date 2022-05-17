"It has been a slow year." Farmers look to finish planting season as rain delays planting season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Farming season is well underway, but some farmers are not as far along as they would like to be.
Fertilizer and fuel prices have gone up while the rain has come down.
That is why some farmers still have their planters parked in the barn.
It has been an up and down several weeks for farmers across the Wabash Valley.
Terry Hayhusrt is one of them.
He said it is mainly because of the weather.
That is why you will drive by a lot of fields that are empty, even in the middle of May.
"It has been a slow year. The weather had been cold early. People probably have noticed it in their yards, how slow the grass grew to start out with," Hayhurst said.
He said he is about a quarter of the way done planting corn and soybeans, putting him a couple of weeks behind where he would like to be.
His longtime friend Ed Shew, who is another local farmer is about a week behind.
About half of his crops are planted, and he would like to be done by Saturday, if possible.
Shew says while planting season is a little slow, the markets are not.
This means the price they sell they sell their crops at could change by harvest.
"The volatility in the grain market is very similar to the stock market. It's bouncing like a yo-yo," Shew said.
Any changes in weather or possible equipment failure can make things difficult for Shew and Hayhurst as they try to get their fields planted.
"It seems like the little things put you back a half a day, and a half a day is 60 acres or something. Or 70, or 80, depending on which half of the day," Shew said.
No matter what the weather does, both farmers say they have to be flexible with what they have to work with.
"We just have to use what the good Lord gives us in the way of weather to get things in. We do just a little bit and he does a lot," Hayhurst said.
Farmers say the sooner they get done planting, the better off they will be.
Farmers are also battling inflation this planting season.
They say their input is two times what it was last year for fuel and fertilizer.
On top of rising prices, the American farmer will have an increased workload this year, because they have to make up for some lost ground.
Ukraine produces a large portion of the world's crops, but this year, they won't be producing any.
That lack of production because of the war in Ukraine is significant when it comes to the world's food supply.
Hayhurst says Ukraine produces around a quarter of the world's crops.
This means farmers in the United States and South America will have to pick up the pace.
They say it is important to stay on track to be sure they have a successful harvest season this fall, but, more importantly, to put food on the table all around the world.
"We know that there is a need, and of course, that's what we really want to do is take care, as we approach 8 billion people in this world, it's going to take a lot of heat, a lot of water, a lot of co2 to make that happen," Hayhurst said.
Farmers say one of the most important things you can do for them is, while they are trying to make up ground and plant their crops is to be patient with them, especially when you are driving by them on the road.