"It has been a little nuts." Tree falls on local animal shelter, 27 dogs displaced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local animal shelter has thousands of dollars in damage after a tree fell on it during Wednesday night's storms.
Fortunately, none of the animals or staff were hurt.
The last 24 hours at the Terre Haute Humane Society have been spent cleaning up.
After a hectic night of storms, some of the shelter's staff like assistant manager Jennifer Ewing are understandably shaken up.
"It has been a little nuts. I'd have to say it's got my head spinning just a little bit," Ewing said.
Staff say thousands of dollars of damage was done to the receiving area of the shelter after a tree fell on it in Wednesday's storm.
Twenty-seven dogs have been displaced to other areas throughout the building.
Ewing said as soon as she heard the news, she wanted to make sure everything was okay.
"Very scary. Got the phone call, it came in. My first thought was, 'my babies in the back, are any injured?''" Ewing said.
No animals or staff were injured, but, now that dozens of dogs have been displaced throughout the building, the shelter is facing other challenges.
Charles Brown is the executive director of the Terre Haute Humane Society and he said they are already at maximum capacity.
So, having less space has made operations more difficult.
"This is kind of an unfortunate situation that kind of throws a monkey wrench into our daily operations," Brown said.
While cleanup continues, Ewing said the staff and community are helping one another is allowing things to move along much easier.
"We're all hanging in there, staying strong, working together. That's what it takes is teamwork. There may not be many of us here, but we do work great as a team like we are hundreds of people deep," Ewing said.
Staff at the shelter say now is a better time than ever to foster or adopt an animal.
If you are interested in fostering or adopting an animal, click here to connect with the Terre Haute Humane Society Facebook page or call (812) 232-0293.