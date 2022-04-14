 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 15.8 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINDY THIS AFTERNOON...

Windy conditions are expected this afternoon and early this
evening. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around
40 mph are possible.

Unsecured objects may be blown around. Driving may become
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

"It has been a little nuts." Tree falls on local animal shelter, 27 dogs displaced

  • Updated
  • 0
Tree Falls on Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local animal shelter has thousands of dollars in damage after a tree fell on it during Wednesday night's storms.

Fortunately, none of the animals or staff were hurt.

The last 24 hours at the Terre Haute Humane Society have been spent cleaning up.

After a hectic night of storms, some of the shelter's staff like assistant manager Jennifer Ewing are understandably shaken up.

"It has been a little nuts. I'd have to say it's got my head spinning just a little bit," Ewing said.

Staff say thousands of dollars of damage was done to the receiving area of the shelter after a tree fell on it in Wednesday's storm.

Twenty-seven dogs have been displaced to other areas throughout the building.

Ewing said as soon as she heard the news, she wanted to make sure everything was okay.

"Very scary. Got the phone call, it came in. My first thought was, 'my babies in the back, are any injured?''" Ewing said.

No animals or staff were injured, but, now that dozens of dogs have been displaced throughout the building, the shelter is facing other challenges.

Charles Brown is the executive director of the Terre Haute Humane Society and he said they are already at maximum capacity. 

So, having less space has made operations more difficult.

"This is kind of an unfortunate situation that kind of throws a monkey wrench into our daily operations," Brown said.

While cleanup continues, Ewing said the staff and community are helping one another is allowing things to move along much easier.

"We're all hanging in there, staying strong, working together. That's what it takes is teamwork. There may not be many of us here, but we do work great as a team like we are hundreds of people deep," Ewing said.

Staff at the shelter say now is a better time than ever to foster or adopt an animal.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting an animal, click here to connect with the Terre Haute Humane Society Facebook page or call (812) 232-0293.

Recommended for you