"It has become like the Eiffel Tower of Parke County." Bridgeton Mill will soon celebrate its 200th anniversary

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - We're nearing the 200th anniversary of the Bridgeton Mill in Parke County.
Owner Mike Roe says it should be a celebration for the ages.
Down by the water on the Big Raccoon Creek sits the Bridgeton Mill.
It's sat there for nearly two centuries.
Mike Roe and his wife bought it in 1995, cleaned it up, and made it a staple in the community.
"It has become like the Eiffel Tower of Parke County. If you go to Paris, you want to see the Eiffel tower. Well, you come to Parke County, you want to see the old mill," Roe said.
He says when they bought it, it needed a lot of work.
"When we first bought the place, a lot of people thought this was an ugly eye sore, and maybe it should just be torn down because it was in pretty bad shape when we bought it, but today it is well-recognized," Roe said.
Now nearly three decades later, under his ownership, the Bridgeton Mill will be celebrating its 200th anniversary.
It's something Roe says you may not see every day or even every 200 years.
"I don't know how else to put it, but there's just not too many businesses that have been running this long. We're very fortunate," Roe said.
On July 4, Roe is calling the community together at the Bridgeton Mill for a celebration of the anniversary.
He says until then, he's working around the clock to keep his operations afloat.
"I'm here 7 days a week, and I work 10:00 'til tired, which is at least 5:00, and if I've got customers, then I'll stay later. A lot of times I don't get home until dark," Roe said.
The Bridgeton Mill is also opening for business again this weekend.