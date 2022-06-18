"It gives us all hope..." Third annual Terre Haute Day celebrated this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was an exciting day for the city of Terre Haute. That's because it was the third annual Terre Haute Day!
Hundreds of people came out to celebrate with various activities for the whole family.
Terre Haute Day is celebrating folks coming back home to the area and also the Juneteenth holiday weekend.
The third annual Terre Haute day had a kid zone for the younger folks, a black-owned expo, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, delicious food, and much more.
Theo Morgan and Daniel Shouse are the founders of this event. They say it's all about unity.
"It gives us all hope about how important it is for us to be unified as a whole, you know, just to show love amongst everyone because together we create love and unity," Shouse said. "Everything we do, it comes from the community and we give it back to the community. We gain nothing out of this."
The theme of this year's event was titled "Come Home."
One Terre Haute native says events like these are important to the local community.
"I'm from Terre Haute and I came out to support Terre Haute Day because it's amazing for the community," Tamasha Rose said.
They had tons of vendors come out, including Indy Vegan Valet. The owner is a Terre Haute native too. She says she's happy to share her business from Indianapolis to the local area.
"Being a black woman, a black-owned business, it's an opportunity for me to introduce my people to the vegan lifestyle because I don't think there are any vegan places here," Tenisha Shouse said.
Morgan Wilson, a Terre Haute resident, adds this day is all about learning about understanding one another, no matter what we look like or what age we are.
"When you look around from young kids to adults, the older to the younger generation, I think that we're all learning to adapt with each other in how we do things differently and just being able to learn to grow with that," Wilson said.
Organizers are already planning to make next year bigger and better.