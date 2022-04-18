"It gives people a second chance at life" - Local students raise awareness about organ donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In the United States, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Hundreds of those people are living right here in the Wabash Valley.
Now, two local students have taken it upon themselves to raise awareness for organ donations and to educate the community. And what better time to bring awareness to organ donations than during National Donate Life Month.
But going even beyond April, Terre Haute South seniors, Micah Huckaby and Landrie Flack, have been working all year on making a positive impact on their local community.
"We think it's really important that [organ donations] save peoples' lives and it gives people a second chance at life," Flack said. "If you're an organ donor, you can always save another person."
According to the Indiana Donor Network, one donor can save up to eight lives through organ donations and heal up to 75 more through tissue donations. This is something that hits close to home to Huckaby. Her uncle waited more than three years for a life-saving heart transplant.
"Firsthand my family really understands waiting on a transplant list," Huckaby said. "There are a ton of people who are in the same shoes as families who are patiently waiting on that transplant list, waiting forever, months, years, however long it may be for their organ donor to come in. If the majority of people were registered as organ donors it wouldn't be that hard to find a perfect match."
Throughout the year, the girls have been getting the community involved through raising awareness and educating others. They've hosted several different events including basketball and dodgeball tournaments, assemblies with guest speakers, and other campaigns.
"They've spread the word and students will receive this education and hopefully go home and maybe even spark a conversation with their family with family and that has a ripple effect when you talk about this," Corinne Osinski-Carey, the Community Outreach Coordinator and Registry Specialist with the Indiana Donor Network, said. "I think we need to create an environment where it's normal to talk about [organ] donations. It can be an uncomfortable topic but having events like this where they're fun and upbeat, they're sharing really important stories with the community, it helps."
Earlier this year, the girls took first place in the community giving category at the 2022 Indiana DECA State Career Development Conference. Now, they are competing on the international stage, taking their mission of spreading awareness to a whole new level.
"We are going to be against probably 70-80 teams internationally," Huckaby said. "We just really hope to get our message out to the judges as well as be able to show them everything we've worked for the entire year to help raise funds and advocate for the Indiana Donor Network. It would be awesome to be super successful at this competition, but it's going to be hard. It will be good to at least share our story.
No matter their placement at a competition of this size, the girls say they will continue raising awareness and encouraging more Hoosiers to become organ donors.
If you're interested in becoming an organ donor or want to learn more, click here.