"It gave me my life back" device helps people suffering with bladder issues regain control

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is near
Terre Haute. The crest on the White River is near Elliston. The
crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale.
New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact
current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday, March
20.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It gave me my life back" device helps people suffering with bladder issues regain control

  • Updated
  • 0
Urinary device

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- People struggling with urinary incontinence and an overactive bladder can undergo a procedure called, sacral neuromodulation.

The tiny device acts as a pacemaker and corrects the nerve connection between the brain and bladder. The goal is to provide people relief and comfort. Two things they are stripped from with dealing with a bladder issue.

People can expect less accidents and trips to the bathrooms. Urologist at Regional Hospital, Michael Shanks, says it takes about 30 minutes to implant the device and it lasts up to 15 years.

"This has given me an opportunity to treat more women in a more useful way in which this improves their quality of life" says Shanks. 

Theresa Wagle had been dealing with bladder issues for years. She was making as many as four bathroom trips an hour and experiencing multiple accidents a day. After various treatments, Wagle was still not seeing any improvement and was losing hope.

"You stop going places. you separate yourself from church, from friends, from reunion. In my case it went from all of that to stop going to the stores" shares Wagle. 

Finally, Wagle discovered the device that would go on to change her life.

Wagle says she started seeing results within a week. 

She is thankful she now has control of her life and can get back to doing what she enjoys.

"Brought me to going on trips, to going back to stores, to leaving my home and having my life back."

If you are experiencing bladder issues and are interested in this device click here to find Dr. Shanks' contact information. 

