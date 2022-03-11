"It gave me my life back" device helps people suffering with bladder issues regain control

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- People struggling with urinary incontinence and an overactive bladder can undergo a procedure called, sacral neuromodulation.
The tiny device acts as a pacemaker and corrects the nerve connection between the brain and bladder. The goal is to provide people relief and comfort. Two things they are stripped from with dealing with a bladder issue.
People can expect less accidents and trips to the bathrooms. Urologist at Regional Hospital, Michael Shanks, says it takes about 30 minutes to implant the device and it lasts up to 15 years.
"This has given me an opportunity to treat more women in a more useful way in which this improves their quality of life" says Shanks.
Theresa Wagle had been dealing with bladder issues for years. She was making as many as four bathroom trips an hour and experiencing multiple accidents a day. After various treatments, Wagle was still not seeing any improvement and was losing hope.
"You stop going places. you separate yourself from church, from friends, from reunion. In my case it went from all of that to stop going to the stores" shares Wagle.
Finally, Wagle discovered the device that would go on to change her life.
Wagle says she started seeing results within a week.
She is thankful she now has control of her life and can get back to doing what she enjoys.
"Brought me to going on trips, to going back to stores, to leaving my home and having my life back."
If you are experiencing bladder issues and are interested in this device click here to find Dr. Shanks' contact information.