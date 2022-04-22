'It forces us as a community to start to take a hard look at some of these issues' - THRIVE West Central launches economic resiliency plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities across the country are trying to recover from major economic challenges caused by the pandemic -- the same goes for right here in West Central Indiana.
Now, a local organization has released a regional recovery and resiliency plan to help our communities thrive.
It's a plan called "Resilient."
THRIVE West Central was able to launch this plan through funding from the Economic Development Administration.
It focuses on the major challenges caused or heightened by the pandemic.
The plan targets four categories:
- Work-force and business development
- quality of life
- healthcare
- and education.
"It forces us as a community to start to take a hard look at some of these issues to improve quality of life that ultimately is going to lead to a population increase," Executive Director Ryan Keller said.
Keller hopes this 90-page plan will be the catalyst for change in all areas that we need to improve.
Now that the plan has launched -- what's next?
The next step is getting the community familiar with Resilient. There will be a series of webinars over the next few months to get people informed.
"From there that is where the real kind of grind (the work) comes in. So, over the next five plus years we will be working in the background with community leaders start to tackle these issues one by one."
THRIVE and local leaders will then work to identify public, private, and non-profit resources they can utilize to address the challenges.
"That may be help through grants and funding opportunities. It may be public/private partnerships that we are forming. It may be brainstorming and coming up with completely new ideas that are going to energize and kick-start something."
Keller tells News 10 it is all about creating and maintaining economic growth through attracting a diverse, productive population.
Click here to see the full 90-page plan.