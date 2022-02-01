'It drains you' Duke Energy calls in 700 response workers to prepare for expected power outages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 700 additional response workers are
preparing for winter weather in the Wabash Valley.
That is according to Duke Energy in Terre Haute.
They say they are preparing for a big storm and have been for quite some time.
Things at Duke Energy are about to get busy, according to officials.
They expect power outages across the area.
Workers say they are expecting to possibly have shifts as long as 16-24 hours very shortly.
Those shifts can be long and, as you can imagine, busy for people like Ryan Stultz, who are working to restore power to homes around the Wabash Valley.
"Obviously, in the colder weather, it's a little more taxing. You've got bigger clothes on, it's colder, it drains you," said Stultz.
This storm is something Rick Burger of Duke Energy says his company has to prepare for well before a storm hits.
"Before a storm ever gets to the Wabash Valley, for example, we're days ahead of the process," said Burger.
This preparation looks like gathering resources, like nearly 700 workers from four different states, including Indiana.
It also involves several meteorologists keeping their eyes on the sky with severe weather approaching.
Burger says in situations like this; they prepare for anything to be thrown their way.
"You really gotta look at it and think, 'what's the worst-case?' and that's what we prepare for here is the worst case, really," said Burger.
While snow and ice pile up, people like Stultz are working day and night to help restore your power.
He says a friendship is formed with those they work with.
"It's a brotherhood; it's definitely a brotherhood, you know? Some would say we spend more time with each other than we do our own families," said Stultz.
While the power may be out, Duke Energy also says there are a few things you can do to stay safe.
They say always to have things like bottled water, and whatever you do, if you see a downed line, call it in, rather than trying to move it.