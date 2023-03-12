"It didn't affect my decision" More people are traveling for Spring break, despite inflation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local economist says if you're planning to travel this year, it will be more expensive.
Dr. Robert Guell, and economist at Indiana State University says flights are up over 14% and hotels over 15%.
Whether you've flown, hit the road or gone anywhere lately, you've probably felt an impact on your wallet.
Even though Spring break travel is more expensive, a local travel agent says that's now slowing people down.
Onur Dorduncu is a freshman at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
He's from Turkey and says it was important for him to travel home this year for Spring break.
He says he wasn't about to let money get in the way of seeing his loved ones.
"It didn't affect my decision, because like, my family is there. So, I have to see my family and my friends. I can't follow the prices because they're going on like crazy," Dorduncu said.
Dorduncu isn't alone.
Hailey Cochran is a local travel advisor and owns Hailey Cochran Travel.
She says she expected higher travel numbers, but nothing like it has been.
"I am astonished about how much people are wanting to get out there and travel. It's been amazing to see," Cochran said.
Cochran says people of all ages are traveling.
She says whether it's Europe or a tropical getaway, people are traveling everywhere.
"A lot of the travel that spring break has brought on is, a lot of people are going overseas. They're going to the Caribbean, they're going to Mexico, they're not necessarily staying domestic," Cochran said.
Dorduncu says although his trip may have cost him some money, he was just happy to be able to take it.
"I was very excited. I was like, finally going back home!" he said.
Cochran says she expects to see people traveling a lot for the foreseeable future.