"It didn't affect my decision" More people are traveling for Spring break, despite inflation

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

Wabash River from Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by Monday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.1 feet Wednesday,
March 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

Wabash River from Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by Monday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 18.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 20.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.2 feet
Wednesday, March 22.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It didn't affect my decision" More people are traveling for Spring break, despite inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

"It didn't affect my decision" More people are traveling for Spring break, despite inflation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local economist says if you're planning to travel this year, it will be more expensive.

Cars

Dr. Robert Guell, and economist at Indiana State University says flights are up over 14% and hotels over 15%.

Whether you've flown, hit the road or gone anywhere lately, you've probably felt an impact on your wallet.

Even though Spring break travel is more expensive, a local travel agent says that's now slowing people down.

Onur Dorduncu is a freshman at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

He's from Turkey and says it was important for him to travel home this year for Spring break.

He says he wasn't about to let money get in the way of seeing his loved ones.

"It didn't affect my decision, because like, my family is there. So, I have to see my family and my friends. I can't follow the prices because they're going on like crazy," Dorduncu said.

Dorduncu isn't alone.

Hailey Cochran is a local travel advisor and owns Hailey Cochran Travel.

She says she expected higher travel numbers, but nothing like it has been.

"I am astonished about how much people are wanting to get out there and travel. It's been amazing to see," Cochran said.

Cochran says people of all ages are traveling.

She says whether it's Europe or a tropical getaway, people are traveling everywhere.

"A lot of the travel that spring break has brought on is, a lot of people are going overseas. They're going to the Caribbean, they're going to Mexico, they're not necessarily staying domestic," Cochran said.

Dorduncu says although his trip may have cost him some money, he was just happy to be able to take it.

"I was very excited. I was like, finally going back home!" he said.

Cochran says she expects to see people traveling a lot for the foreseeable future.

Recommended for you