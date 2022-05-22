'It connects you with who we are,' - second annual Vigo County Colonial Fair underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks got the chance to dive into the past this weekend.
This is at the second annual Terre Haute Colonial Fair. The fair takes you back to the years 1750 through 1812.
Fair-goers had the chance to see and interact with long hunters of the colonial time period.
They also had the chance to witness military tactics in a wilderness setting, and shop from local vendors!
Organizers say it is important to have an event like this because it keeps history alive.
"It helps you connect with who we are, and who the country is and what shaped Vigo County, and who shaped Vigo County," event organizer Ron Turner said.
You still have a chance to make it out to the fair! The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.