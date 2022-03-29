"It caught them off guard..." FEMA assists families grieving Covid-19 deaths

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the White River is expected to end late Thursday.
Flooding along the Wabash is expected to either be prolonged or
return to flood after a line of storms moves through the area late
tomorrow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Thursday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage Friday morning
to 15.2 feet Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage
again early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

"It caught them off guard..." FEMA assists families grieving Covid-19 deaths

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- FEMA is offering financial reimbursements for individuals who have paid for a funeral of a Covid-19 death.

FEMA's Covid-19 funeral assistance fund is available for any Covid-19 funeral beginning January 20, 2020. To qualify, one must have an official death certificate stating Covid-19 was the cause of death.

The fund is intended to pay for funeral expenses. This covers things like the funeral service, casket, transportation, burial and cremation.

The program has been available for a little over a year, but FEMA External Affairs Specialist Dan Shulman said the organization wants to see more people take advantage of the program.

"We've heard stories of people who think that they don't want to take money from someone else," he said. "There's a limited pot of money. That's just not true. We want people to apply for this program. The funding is there."

There is a $9,000 reimbursement limit for funeral expenses.

Shulman said over 6,000 Vigo County residents have successfully applied for the assistance. He said over $1.1 million has been approved for those applicants.

Those in the funeral industry say the assistance program really does make a difference for local families who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.

Jeff Edmondson, owner and funeral director of Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, said he has received feedback from several families who have applied for funds.

"It caught them off guard," he said. "To be able to get that help was a tremendous relief for many families that we have helped."

Edmondson encourages everyone who qualifies to apply.

Shulman said the reimbursements are the least FEMA can do to help grieving loved ones.

"We can't bring people's loved ones back," he said. "But, we can make the process a little easier."

To apply for assistance, you can contact FEMA's helpline at (844)-684-6333.

For more information on the program, click here.

