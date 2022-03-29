"It caught them off guard..." FEMA assists families grieving Covid-19 deaths

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- FEMA is offering financial reimbursements for individuals who have paid for a funeral of a Covid-19 death.
FEMA's Covid-19 funeral assistance fund is available for any Covid-19 funeral beginning January 20, 2020. To qualify, one must have an official death certificate stating Covid-19 was the cause of death.
The fund is intended to pay for funeral expenses. This covers things like the funeral service, casket, transportation, burial and cremation.
The program has been available for a little over a year, but FEMA External Affairs Specialist Dan Shulman said the organization wants to see more people take advantage of the program.
"We've heard stories of people who think that they don't want to take money from someone else," he said. "There's a limited pot of money. That's just not true. We want people to apply for this program. The funding is there."
There is a $9,000 reimbursement limit for funeral expenses.
Shulman said over 6,000 Vigo County residents have successfully applied for the assistance. He said over $1.1 million has been approved for those applicants.
Those in the funeral industry say the assistance program really does make a difference for local families who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.
Jeff Edmondson, owner and funeral director of Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, said he has received feedback from several families who have applied for funds.
"It caught them off guard," he said. "To be able to get that help was a tremendous relief for many families that we have helped."
Edmondson encourages everyone who qualifies to apply.
Shulman said the reimbursements are the least FEMA can do to help grieving loved ones.
"We can't bring people's loved ones back," he said. "But, we can make the process a little easier."
To apply for assistance, you can contact FEMA's helpline at (844)-684-6333.
For more information on the program, click here.