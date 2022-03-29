"It caught them off guard..." FEMA assists families grieving Covid-19 deaths

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks. Flooding on the White River is expected to end late Thursday. Flooding along the Wabash is expected to either be prolonged or return to flood after a line of storms moves through the area late tomorrow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday /11:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday /11:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight to 13.0 feet and then begin rising Thursday morning. It will then rise above flood stage late Friday morning to 16.7 feet Saturday evening. It will fall below flood stage again early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&