"It can be very scary." Many students are struggling with mental health. Here's how one local college is helping students cope with stress, anxiety

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - College students say they're facing more stress than ever.
With many students struggling, a local college is making more resources available.
That's why one Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College student is prioritizing her mental health, to make sure she can perform her best each and every day.
Katrina Strow is a junior at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
She plays softball and does many student activities.
She says uses a telehealth feature to access counseling at school.
It's provided to all undergraduate, online, and graduate students at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
She says it's helped her a lot.
"It is really hard juggling classes, going to games, everything else like that. So, just having that time and having it on my phone where it's super easy to pull out is just really nice," Strow said.
The feature allows students to have 24/7 access to mental health help.
It's something that Aimee Janssen-Robinson, the associate vice president for student affairs at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College says has helped several people.
"We're catching things earlier. We're providing more programs, workshops, resources to them early on, before it becomes such an issue where they're needing a counselor, that maybe we can find ways to address those issues early," Janssen-Robinson said.
Janssen-Robinson says it also has taken a burden off the in-person counseling services.
"We're wanting to make things that are available to them when the student needs them. So, the timely care helps us because our students can see a counselor within about five minutes and they're not possibly having to wait two weeks until they see a counselor," Janssen-Robinson said.
Strow says it also helps ease the fear many students have about talking about mental health.
"It can be very scary. Mental health is a scary topic for some people. So, having it to be in your room with anybody is really, really great," Strow said.
For more information on how students can access these resources, click here.