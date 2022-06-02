"It brings a spirit to this park" Riley Recreation League to hold sandlot baseball, softball all summer

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local baseball complex will stay busy this summer with a new league.
It is for 8-10-year-olds.
A new sandlot baseball and softball league is coming to the diamonds in Riley.
Organizers say the regular season ends next week, but they wanted to give kids a chance to play all summer.
Wil Worthington and his nine-year-old son Maze love baseball, but they do not love empty diamonds or dugouts.
"These fields sit empty all summer long, and we need to come up with something that kids that don't travel that aren't on a travel league can play baseball or softball," Worthington said.
For Maze, he would rather be outdoors in the hot weather than inside on a nice summer day.
His excitement is like a grand slam to left field.
"The fun part is we get to sweat, and well, sweating just feels fun!" Maze said.
Riley Recreational League president Greg Ewing says kids may even make it to home plate with lifelong connections.
"It's about building friendships and friendships that will take them into their elementary, middle school, high school, and who knows from that point," Ewing said.
Maze is ready to swing for the fences.
"I'm excited because I usually don't get to play baseball in the summer. I usually just hit in the batting cage at home," Maze said.
From players to coaches, everyone is ready to play ball!
"It brings a spirit to this park that just, you know, I don't know if it exists everywhere, but the spirit of baseball is strong here and the spirit of softball as well," Worthington said.
If you are interested in getting your kids out to put the glove on and head out to the diamond, click here to sign up.